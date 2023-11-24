Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

