Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $182.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.