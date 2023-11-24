Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Price Performance
Shares of ADI opened at $182.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.
Insider Activity
In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI
Analog Devices Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.