Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.