Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 750.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,130.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,001.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2,904.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

