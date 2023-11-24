Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,376 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,684 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 502,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $350.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.46 and its 200-day moving average is $329.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.