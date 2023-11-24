Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FAST opened at $60.87 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.