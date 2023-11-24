Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

OGE stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

