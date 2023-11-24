Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 10,192 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $76.41 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $109.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

