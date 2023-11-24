Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 11,929 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

