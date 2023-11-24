Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-$6.30 EPS.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

