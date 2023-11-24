Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.1-$43.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.14 billion.

Shares of BBY opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 970,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

