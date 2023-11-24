Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Trading Down 3.5%

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $41.89. Approximately 146,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,327,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

