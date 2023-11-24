BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.09% of Hillenbrand worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $38.50 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

