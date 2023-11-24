BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 23,253 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.08% of Capri worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 859.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.