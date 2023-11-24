BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,725 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.17% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

