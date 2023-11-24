BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 14,901 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.07% of Insperity worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Insperity by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Insperity by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $131.09.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,663,428.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

