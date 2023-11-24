Boston Partners Takes $66,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $45.18 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

