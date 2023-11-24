Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) versus Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Critical Survey

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) and Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and Embracer Group AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bragg Gaming Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Embracer Group AB (publ) 0 4 1 0 2.20

Bragg Gaming Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.59%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than Embracer Group AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bragg Gaming Group -4.18% -5.48% -3.76% Embracer Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Embracer Group AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bragg Gaming Group $89.29 million 1.44 -$3.67 million ($0.18) -31.39 Embracer Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Embracer Group AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bragg Gaming Group.

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group beats Embracer Group AB (publ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform. In addition, the company operates Player Account Management platform under iCasino and sportsbook brands. It holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Oryx Gaming International LLC.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others. It also publishes films and comics. It distributes games through retailers and digital distributors. The company was formerly known as THQ Nordic AB (publ) and changed its name to Embracer Group AB (publ) in October 2019. Embracer Group AB (publ) was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Karlstad, Sweden.

