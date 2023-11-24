Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Shares Up 19.3%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report) shot up 19.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.48. 126,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 30,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$173.88 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.82.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

