Brett Clark Buys 4,000,000 Shares of Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV) Stock

Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV – Get Free Report) insider Brett Clark bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$48,000.00 ($31,578.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avenira Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and phosphate deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Wonarah phosphate project located in the Northern Territory; and Jundee South Gold project located in Western Australia.

