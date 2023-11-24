Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $133.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.