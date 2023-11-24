Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Caleres Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE CAL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 563,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,265 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $117,927.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter worth $206,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

