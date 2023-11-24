Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.12. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

