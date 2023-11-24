Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 4,785.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter.

BAB opened at $25.68 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

