Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

