Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 625.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

REM opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

