Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 635.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $157,766,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 706,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 968,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,155,257. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

