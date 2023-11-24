Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $34,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $211.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.26. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

