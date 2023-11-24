Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,179,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,493,000 after acquiring an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $148.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

