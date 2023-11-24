Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,050 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $996.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $36.18.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

