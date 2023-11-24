Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (QTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

