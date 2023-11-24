Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

