Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,257 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $277,182,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 692.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,985,000.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

