Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0823 per share on Thursday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Shares of CMTOY stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Further Reading

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

