Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock opened at $199.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $200.54.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

