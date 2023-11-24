Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,541 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.