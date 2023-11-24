Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 12,250 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 756,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,049,000 after buying an additional 344,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after buying an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after buying an additional 744,323 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

