Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 9,746 Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 1.55% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEQI. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,372,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Price Performance

TEQI opened at $34.40 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

