Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of AOM stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

