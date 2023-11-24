Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.