Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,326 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 19,850.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 1,905,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 470,483 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,738,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 250.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 449,539 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1,854.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 313,858 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

