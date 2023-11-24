Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $93.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

