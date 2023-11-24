Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

