Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $9,881,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 779.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 479,800 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

