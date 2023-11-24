Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $73.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

