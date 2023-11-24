Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of TPHD opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

