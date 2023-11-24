Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

