Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 5,602 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.