Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,115 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $12.31 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

View Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.