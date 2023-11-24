Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 153,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

